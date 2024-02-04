How to watch, stream Pro Bowl Games championship

There is no real football game but there is a flag football game as part of the Pro Bowl Games.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is the lone Pro Bowler from the team this year and he will play with the NFC.

There will be a few events:

Head-to-head Madden competitions

Girdiron Gauntlet

Tug of war

Move the chains

Kick Tac Toe

There will be three flag football games.

In the end, we will find out whether the NFC or the AFC wins.

Will you be watching?

Pro Bowl Games Championship

When: 3-6 p.m. ET (1-4 p.m. Arizona time)

Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL

TV: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes

Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV (Watch for free)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire