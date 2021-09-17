How to watch or stream Packers’ primetime showdown with Lions in Week 2

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will attempt to rebound from Week 1 losses when the two NFC North rivals meet on Monday Night Football in Week 2.

For the Packers, the contest is the 2021 home opener at Lambeau Field. The team will honor late general manager Ted Thompson at halftime.

The game will be broadcast to a nation-wide audience on ESPN. Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese will broadcast the contest. ESPN2 will also broadcast the game with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning hosting.

Here’s everything you need to watch or stream the game:

What: Green Bay Packers (0-1) vs. Detroit Lions (0-1)

When: Monday, Sept. 20 at 7:15 p.m. CDT

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Referee: Adrian Hill

TV Channels: ESPN, ESPN2

DirecTV: Channel 206, 209

Radio: Packers Radio Network, Sirius XM Radio (XM 225, Streaming 811), Westwood One Sports

Live Streams: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Televised Areas: National broadcast

The Packers entered the week as a 10.5-point favorite over the Lions.

List