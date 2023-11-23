How to watch and stream the NFL’s Thanksgiving games

The NFL’s 2023 Thanksgiving schedule is packed this year with three games on Turkey Day and another bonus game on Black Friday.

The action will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 23 when the Detroit Lions (8-2) host the Green Bay Packers (4-6) at 10:30 a.m. MT. The Lions-Packers game will be nationally televised on Fox and available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).

After that, the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) will host the Washington Commanders (4-7) at 2:30 p.m. MT. The Cowboys-Commanders game will be nationally televised on CBS and available to stream on fuboTV.

To wrap up Thanksgiving Day, the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) will host the San Francisco 49ers (7-3) at 6:20 p.m. MT. The Seahawks-49ers game will be nationally televised on NBC and available to stream on fuboTV.

Then, on Friday, Nov. 24, the New York Jets (4-6) will host the Miami Dolphins (7-3) at 1:00 p.m. MT. The Jets-Dolphins game will be available to watch exclusively on Prime Video.

So sit back and relax, NFL fans, there’s a lot of football on deck.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire