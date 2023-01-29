How to watch and stream the NFL playoffs on Sunday

The NFL playoffs will continue on Sunday with conference championship games to determine who will advance to Super Bowl LVII.

First, in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 1:00 p.m. MT. The NFC championship game will be nationally televised on Fox and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

After that, in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals at 3:30 p.m. MT. The Chiefs-Bengals clash will be nationally televised on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+ and on fuboTV (try it free).

The winners of Sunday’s conference title games will advance to face off in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. That game will begin at 4:30 p.m. MT and will be nationally televised on Fox and available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).

Before the Super Bowl, some of the best players from the AFC and NFC will face off in a flag football Pro Bowl game on Sunday, Feb. 5. The Pro Bowl will begin at 1:00 p.m. MT and will be available to watch on ESPN/ABC/Disney XD/fuboTV.

