How to watch and stream the NFL playoffs on Monday

The first round of the 2022 NFL playoffs will conclude on Monday evening when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC’s wild-card round of the postseason.

The game will begin at 6:15 p.m. MT as a special playoff edition of Monday Night Football.

There will be many viewing options for Monday’s contest. The playoff game will be simulcast on ESPN and ABC with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the broadcast booth and Lisa Salters reporting from the sideline. ESPN’s coverage will be available to stream on ESPN+ and on fuboTV (try it free).

Additionally, Disney will have an alternate “ManningCast” available on ESPN2 (available on fuboTV) and on ESPN+. The popular “ManningCast” features former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning.

After the wild-card round wraps up on Monday evening, the NFL will return with four divisional-round games next weekend, followed by conference title games the following week. Super Bowl LVII will be played on Feb. 12.

