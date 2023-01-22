How to watch and stream the NFL’s playoff games on Sunday

After two games on Saturday, the NFL will be back in action with two more divisional-round playoff games on Sunday.

First, the Buffalo Bills (No. 2 seed) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 3) at 1:00 p.m. MT. That AFC showdown will be nationally televised on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount Plus and on fuboTV (try it free).

After that, the San Francisco 49ers (No. 2) will host the Dallas Cowboys (No. 5) at 4:30 p.m. MT. The NFC clash will be nationally televised on Fox (English) and Fox Deportes (Spanish). The 49ers-Cowboys game will also be available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).

The winners of Sunday’s games will advance to play in the conference title games next week. After that, Super Bowl LVII will be played in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Super Bowl will air on Fox.

Before the Super Bowl, a flag football Pro Bowl game will be played in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 5 on ESPN, ABC and Disney XD.

