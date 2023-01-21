How to watch and stream the NFL’s playoff games on Saturday

Jon Heath
·1 min read

The 2022-23 NFL playoffs will continue this weekend with eight teams competing for the final four spots in the playoff bracket.

The action will kick off on Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1 seed) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 4). That AFC showdown will begin at 2:30 p.m. MT and will be nationally televised on NBC (English) and Universo (Spanish). The Chiefs-Jags game will also be available to stream on Peacock and on fuboTV (try it free).

After that, the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 1) will host the New York Giants (No. 6) in an NFC East showdown. That game will begin at 6:15 p.m. MT and will be nationally televised on Fox (English) and Fox Deportes (Spanish). The Eagles-Giants clash will also be available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).

The divisional round will wrap up on Sunday when the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys. The four winners this weekend will advance to the conference title games set for next week.

