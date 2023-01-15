How to watch and stream the NFL’s playoff games on Sunday

After two games on Saturday, the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend will continue with three more games on Sunday.

First, in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills (No. 2 seed) will host the Miami Dolphins (No. 7) at 11:00 a.m. MT. That AFC East rivalry game will be nationally televised on CBS and fans can stream the game using fuboTV (try it free).

After that, in the NFC, the Minnesota Vikings (No. 3) will host the New York Giants (No. 6) at 2:30 p.m. MT. That game will be nationally televised on Fox and available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).

To wrap up the day in the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals (No. 3) will host the Baltimore Ravens (No. 6) at 6:15 p.m. MT. That AFC North rivalry showdown will be nationally televised on NBC and streaming on Peacock and fuboTV (try it free).

The wild-card round of the playoffs will wrap up on Monday evening when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 4) host the Dallas Cowboys (No. 5).

