How to watch and stream NFL Honors awards show
The 2023 NFL Honors awards show will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson on Thursday, Feb. 9. The event will begin at 7 p.m. MT and will be nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network. Football fans can stream NFL Honors on Peacock or fuboTV (try it free).
Every award being given out during the 2023 NFL Honors show is listed below.
AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign
AP Coach of the Year
AP Comeback Player of the Year
AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface
AP Defensive Player of the Year
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
Next Gen Stats Best Moment of the Year powered by AWS
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide
NFL Inspire Change Tribute
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 presented by Uber Eats
FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year
Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
Bud Light Celly of the Year
Head & Shoulders Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year
NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
AP Assistant Coach of the Year
Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
The Denver Broncos will hope to get back into contention for these kinds of awards next season.
