How to watch and stream NFL Honors awards show

The 2023 NFL Honors awards show will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson on Thursday, Feb. 9. The event will begin at 7 p.m. MT and will be nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network. Football fans can stream NFL Honors on Peacock or fuboTV (try it free).

Every award being given out during the 2023 NFL Honors show is listed below.

AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Next Gen Stats Best Moment of the Year powered by AWS

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide

NFL Inspire Change Tribute

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 presented by Uber Eats

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Bud Light Celly of the Year

Head & Shoulders Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

The Denver Broncos will hope to get back into contention for these kinds of awards next season.

