How to watch, stream Louisiana football at South Alabama

The matchup at South Alabama not only weighs heavier because Louisiana football dropped last week's Sun Belt Conference game on homecoming against Georgia State.

It's a West division rivalry game at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN+).

UL (4-3, 1-2) can ill-afford to lose a divisional game with already two overall conference losses as a defeat would dig a deep hole for the team climb out of with four game remaining.

Saturday's game will be the Ragin Cajuns' stiffest test to date as the Jaguars (4-3, 2-1) are playing their best football right now. In the last two games, they've outscored opponents 55-6.

The Cajuns must play better than they did last week against Georgia State to have a shot. UL started that game slow on both sides of the ball. Finding itself trailing by multiple scores to South Alabama would be dooming.

Fast start and early aggression will be paramount for Louisiana in Mobile.

Date: Oct. 28

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium

TV/streaming: ESPN+

Radio: 103.3 GOAT

Live stats: Click here

