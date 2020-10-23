How to watch, stream, listen, and wager Saints vs. Panthers

Teddy Bridgewater, Eli Apple, and a host of former members of the New Orleans Saints are hoping for a bit of a revenge game against their old team when their Carolina Panthers kick off at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this Sunday. Other ex-Saints now joining the visiting team range from the notable (former Saints assistant coach Joe Brady, now Carolina’s offensive coordinator) to the lesser-known (practice squad tight end Chris Manhertz).

Here’s how you can tune in:

Game Information

New Orleans Saints (3-2) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-3)

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 25

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, La.

Television

FOX — Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman on the call

Streaming

NFL Game Pass

fuboTV (watch for free)

Radio

WWL 870 AM and local affiliate stations

Betting

BetMGM Sportsbook (Saints by 7.5, over/under at 51.5)

