How to watch and stream, listen to and wager on Cowboys-Giants Week 1

Both Dallas (12-5) and New York (9-7-1) are coming off of playoff appearances and divisional round losses and look to build on that momentum to achieve even greater things this season. Head coach Mike McCarthy enters his fourth season at the helm with a new batch of offensive assistants while Brian Daboll gets a crack at Year 2 in Gotham. Here’s all of the intel necessary to keep track of things during the day and once the action kicks off, along with referee information, betting lines and radio intel along with all of the coverage maps from the full day of action.

Game Information

Dallas Cowboys (0-0) vs New York Giants (0-0)

When: 7:20 pm CT, Sunday, September 10, 2023

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Referee: Adrian Hill

All-time Series: Cowboys lead, 73-46-2

Last Matchup: 11-24-2022, Cowboys win 28-20 in Dallas

Odds from BetMGM (current as of 5am Sept 10)

Current Point Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Over/Under: 45.5

Cowboys Money Line: -175 (New York +145)

Television and Streaming Options

NBC Broadcasters: Mike Tirico, Chris Collingsworth

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Peacock TV streaming packages Weekly, if your internet browser shows that you are within the normal viewing area of the Cowboys (or their opponent), you can also live stream the game. Live stream FuboTV (free 7-day trial) Local Broadcasts: Fans with IPTV services that broadcast local stations should be able to find one of the affiliates from an area that will see the game.

Satellite Radio Channels

National Stream: 88, 227 (Spanish), Spanish Internet 832

Cowboys Stream: Sirius 226, Internet 808

Vikings Stream: Sirius 225, Internet 823

