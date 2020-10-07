How to watch, stream and listen to Seahawks vs. Vikings Sunday night

The Seattle Seahawks are set to square off against the Minnesota Vikings on the national stage for their Week-5 matchup. Sunday night will mark the second prime-time game for the Seahawks, who are slated to play four this season.

Seattle will enter the contest with a perfect 4-0 record against a Minnesota squad that earned its first win of the season just last week against the Texans. If the Seahawks come away victorious, it will be the first time in franchise history the team will have logged a 5-0 record to start the year.

While there will be no fans in the stands, there are still plenty of ways to get in on the action Sunday night. Here’s everything you need to know to watch, stream and listen to the Seahawks take on the Vikings.

WHAT: Seattle Seahawks host Minnesota Vikings Week 5

WHERE: CenturyLink Field, Seattle

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 11 at 5:20 p.m. PT

TV: NBC, channel 5 in the Seattle area

RADIO: 710 ESPN Seattle and 97.3 KIRO FM locally and Westwood One for the national broadcast

STREAM: fuboTV (try it here for free!)

Related