How to watch, stream and listen to Seahawks at Rams Week 10

The Seattle Seahawks hit the road again this weekend and will square off against the division-rival Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Week-10 showdown will mark the 44th meeting between the clubs with the Seahawks holding the 24-19 series lead.

Coach Pete Carroll, for one, is excited to check out the Rams and Chargers’ new stadium.

“Honestly looking forward to seeing SoFi, see the new place and see what it is,” Carroll said Wednesday. “I’ve flown over it a couple times and been blown away by just the size and magnitude of the whole setup. Can’t wait to see it.”

Here’s everything you need to know to catch all the action this weekend.

WHAT: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Week 10

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:25 p.m. PT

WHERE: SoFi Stadium

TV: FOX, channel 13 in the Seattle area

RADIO: 710 ESPN Seattle and 97.3 KIRO FM locally, Sports USA has the national broadcast

STREAM: fuboTV (try it here for free!)

