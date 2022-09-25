How to watch, stream, listen to Rams-Cardinals in Week 3

The Arizona Cardinals have their first divisional game of the season, a home game at State Farm Stadium against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. It is the first meeting between the two teams since the 34-11 playoff game last season in the wild card round that sent the Cardinals home and ended their season, setting off a weird offseason.

The Cardinals and Rams are both 1-1, both losing in Week 1 to great AFC teams and then picking up wins in Week 2. This is the Rams’ first road game of the season.

The Cardinals are getting healthier, while the Rams will be missing three of their top four cornerbacks and will have a backup center and backup right guard playing as well.

If you are planning on watching, streaming or listening to the game, the information you need is below.

Rams at Cardinals game information

What: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

When: Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. Arizona time)

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Rams at Cardinals TV, coverage map, broadcast team

The Cardinals are on FOX this week for the first time this season. The game will air only regionally. It will be televised in the areas in blue of the following graphic.

506 Sports

Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will call the game from the booth. Laura Okmin will report from the sideline.

Rams at Cardinals streaming options

It can be streamed live on the NFL app or Arizona Cardinals app if you are in a location where the game will be televised. You can also stream the game on FuboTV (Watch for free).

Rams at Cardinals radio info

The Cardinals’ regular radio broadcast in English will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley will call the game with Paul Calvisi reporting from the sideline.

The team’s Spanish radio broadcast will air on KQMR 100.3 FM. Luis Hernandez and Jose Romero call the game. You can also hear the Cardinals’ radio broadcast on SiriusXM 83 or 227 and on the SXM App

The Rams’ radio broadcast will air on ESPNLA 710 AM and on 93.1 JACK FM. J.B Long will do play-by-play with Maurice Jones-Drew in the booth. D’Marco Farr will report from the sideline.

Their Spanish broadcast is on Tu Liga Radio, 1330 AM with Troy Santiago doing play-by-play and Ricardo Lopez as the analyst.

