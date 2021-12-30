How to watch, stream, and listen to Ohio State vs. Utah in the Rose Bowl

We get it… the season didn’t go exactly how we envisioned it in our heads. Two disappointing losses and no trip to the College Football Playoff. But let’s not fret too much. The Rose Bowl is a pretty nice consolation prize.

This game is going to be an uphill battle for Ohio State after finding out that four starters decided to opt-out and focus on the upcoming NFL draft. There’s also the fact that Buckeye fans uncharacteristically did not scoop up their portion of tickets for the game. The crowd is expected to be in favor of Utah, which is playing in its first-ever Rose Bowl game.

Regardless of fact that OSU will not be competing for a national championship, this is a big game for the Buckeyes. Not necessarily for this year, but to launch into 2022. We’ll get a glimpse of some of the younger talent as well as an opportunity to wash out the bad taste of a defeat at the hands of the Wolverines.

So let’s get ready to watch the “Granddaddy of Them All” and cheer the Bucks on to victory.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 1

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Be sure to check our preview and prediction to get insight and thoughts on how the 108th Rose Bowl game will play out.

How to Listen

Radio: IMG Radio Network

