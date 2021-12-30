How to watch, stream, and listen to Ohio State vs. Utah in the Rose Bowl
We get it… the season didn’t go exactly how we envisioned it in our heads. Two disappointing losses and no trip to the College Football Playoff. But let’s not fret too much. The Rose Bowl is a pretty nice consolation prize.
This game is going to be an uphill battle for Ohio State after finding out that four starters decided to opt-out and focus on the upcoming NFL draft. There’s also the fact that Buckeye fans uncharacteristically did not scoop up their portion of tickets for the game. The crowd is expected to be in favor of Utah, which is playing in its first-ever Rose Bowl game.
Regardless of fact that OSU will not be competing for a national championship, this is a big game for the Buckeyes. Not necessarily for this year, but to launch into 2022. We’ll get a glimpse of some of the younger talent as well as an opportunity to wash out the bad taste of a defeat at the hands of the Wolverines.
So let’s get ready to watch the “Granddaddy of Them All” and cheer the Bucks on to victory.
How to watch
Date: Saturday, Jan. 1
Time: 5:00 p.m. EST
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
The 108th #RoseBowl Game will feature No. 6 @OhioStateFB vs. No. 11 @Utah_Football!#GoBucks #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/DCgVo4YplK
— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) December 5, 2021
How to Listen
Radio: IMG Radio Network
City…………………………………….AM/FM DIAL
Akron………………………………..WAKR-AM 1590
Archbold………………………….. WMTR-FM 96.1
Ashtabula………………………… WFUN-AM 970
Bellefontaine…………………….. WBLL-AM 1390
Bellefontaine……………………..WPKO-FM 98.3
Bryan………………………………. WBNO-FM 100.9
Bryan………………………………..WQCT-AM 1520
Bucyrus……………………………. WQEL-FM 92.7
Bucyrus…………………………… WBCO-AM 1540
Cambridge…………………………..WILE-FM 97.7
Canton…………………………….. WHBC-AM 1480
Celina………………………………WCSM-FM 96.7
Celina…………………………….. WCSM-AM 1350
Chillicothe…………………………WBEX-AM 1490
Cincinnati………………………… WDJO-AM 1480
Cleveland …………………………WKNR-AM 850
Columbus…………………………WBNS-AM 1460
Columbus………………………….WBNS-FM 97.1
Coshocton …………………………WTNS-FM 99.3
Dayton ……………………………..WING-AM 1410
Delaware ………………………….WDLR-AM 1550
Dover ……………………………….WJER-AM 1450
Elyria………………………………..WEOL-AM 930
Findlay …………………………….. WFIN-AM 1330
Fremont…………………………….WOHF-FM 92.1
Fostoria …………………………….WFOB-AM 1430
Hillsboro …………………………WSRW-AM 1590
Ironton …………………………….. WIRO-AM 1230
Jackson…………………………….WYRO-FM 98.7
Kenova/Huntington …………….WTCR-AM 1420
Kenton………………………………WKTN-FM 95.3
Lancaster ………………………… WLOH-AM 1320
Lima ……………………………….. WIMA-AM 1150
Mansfield………………………. WMAN-AM 1400
Marietta………………………….WMOA-AM 1490
Marion ……………………………WMRN-AM 1490
Marysville …………………………WQTT-AM 1270
McConnelsville …………………WJAW-FM 100.9
Middleport ………………………..WYVK-FM 92.1
Millersburg ……………………… WKLM-FM 95.3
Mt. Vernon ………………………WMVO-AM 1300
Napoleon ………………………… WNDH-FM 103.1
Nelsonville………………………..WSEO-FM 107.7
Newark ……………………………..WCLT-AM 1430
Norwalk …………………………… WLKR-FM 95.3
Painesville………………………..WABQ-AM 1460
Paulding ……………………………WKSD-FM 99.7
Piqua……………………………… WPTW-AM 1570
Portsmouth………………………. WNXT-AM 1260
Portsmouth…………………………WZZZ-FM 107.5
Sandusky…………………………..WLEC-AM 1450
Sidney……………………………..WMVR-FM 105.5
Steubenville ………………………WCDK-FM 106.3
Toledo ……………………………… WLQR-FM 106.5
Toledo ………………………………WLQR-AM 1470
Uhrichsville ……………………….WBTC-AM 1540
Upper Sandusky ………………… WYNT-FM 95.9
Van Wert………………………….. WERT-AM 1220
Wash. C.H. ………………………..WCHO-FM 105.5
Waverly…………………………….. WXIZ-FM 100.9
Wheeling …………………………. WVLY-AM 1370
Wooster …………………………… WQKT-FM 104.5
Wooster ………………………….. WKVX-AM 960
Youngstown ………………………WBBG-FM 106.1
Youngstown ………………………WNIO-AM 1390
Zanesville…………………………. WHIZ-AM 1240
