How to watch, stream, listen to Ohio State vs. Oregon

It’s Week 2 of the college football season and with it comes a much-anticipated matchup. Ohio State welcomes Pac-12 foe Oregon to the ‘Shoe on Saturday for a top 15 showdown as the Fox Big Noon Kick-Off Game of the Week.

Both teams enter the contest at 1-0 after taking care of business in Week 1. The Buckeyes pulled away from Minnesota in the second half while the Ducks struggled with Fresno State. It may have been a classic case of looking ahead for both teams.

There are many storylines to watch. Will Kayvon Thibodeaux play after suffering an ankle injury against Fresno, and if he does how effective will he be? Will the Bucks be back to full strength after missing several starters against Minnesota? After seeing four running backs in the OSU backfield, who will emerge with the lion’s share of carries?

One thing is for sure, Ohio Stadium will be rockin’ after being empty since 2019. It’ll do the heart good to see all that scarlet filling the stands.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, September 11

Time: Noon EDT

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Be sure to check our preview and prediction to get insight and thoughts on how the game will play out.

How to Listen

Radio: IMG Radio Network

