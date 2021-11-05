How to watch, stream, listen to Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Ohio State took care of Penn State in a hard-fought battle under the lights in Ohio Stadium last Saturday. Now they travel to Lincoln to face 3-6 Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers are probably a little better than what their record shows losing to both Michigan and Michigan State by a mere three points each. Their largest margin of defeat was all the way back in the first game of the season, falling to Illinois by just eight points.

Will Ohio State bring its A-game for an early start or will there be a hangover after dispatching the Nittany Lions on national television? At this point in the season, you can bet the Buckeyes will be getting everyone’s best shot.

How to watch, stream, listen to Ohio State

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 6

Time: Noon EDT

TV: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Be sure to check our preview and prediction to get insight and thoughts on how the game will play out.

How to Listen

Radio: IMG Radio Network

Story continues

