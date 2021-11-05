How to watch, stream, listen to Ohio State vs. Nebraska
Ohio State took care of Penn State in a hard-fought battle under the lights in Ohio Stadium last Saturday. Now they travel to Lincoln to face 3-6 Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers are probably a little better than what their record shows losing to both Michigan and Michigan State by a mere three points each. Their largest margin of defeat was all the way back in the first game of the season, falling to Illinois by just eight points.
Will Ohio State bring its A-game for an early start or will there be a hangover after dispatching the Nittany Lions on national television? At this point in the season, you can bet the Buckeyes will be getting everyone’s best shot.
How to watch
Date: Saturday, Nov. 6
Time: Noon EDT
TV: Fox
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
For 𝗢𝗛𝗜𝗢 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/0vdKbeNmaP
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 3, 2021
How to Listen
Radio: IMG Radio Network
City…………………………………….AM/FM DIAL
Akron………………………………..WAKR-AM 1590
Archbold………………………….. WMTR-FM 96.1
Ashtabula………………………… WFUN-AM 970
Bellefontaine…………………….. WBLL-AM 1390
Bellefontaine……………………..WPKO-FM 98.3
Bryan………………………………. WBNO-FM 100.9
Bryan………………………………..WQCT-AM 1520
Bucyrus……………………………. WQEL-FM 92.7
Bucyrus…………………………… WBCO-AM 1540
Cambridge…………………………..WILE-FM 97.7
Canton…………………………….. WHBC-AM 1480
Celina………………………………WCSM-FM 96.7
Celina…………………………….. WCSM-AM 1350
Chillicothe…………………………WBEX-AM 1490
Cincinnati………………………… WDJO-AM 1480
Cleveland …………………………WKNR-AM 850
Columbus…………………………WBNS-AM 1460
Columbus………………………….WBNS-FM 97.1
Coshocton …………………………WTNS-FM 99.3
Dayton ……………………………..WING-AM 1410
Delaware ………………………….WDLR-AM 1550
Dover ……………………………….WJER-AM 1450
Elyria………………………………..WEOL-AM 930
Findlay …………………………….. WFIN-AM 1330
Fremont…………………………….WOHF-FM 92.1
Fostoria …………………………….WFOB-AM 1430
Hillsboro …………………………WSRW-AM 1590
Ironton …………………………….. WIRO-AM 1230
Jackson…………………………….WYRO-FM 98.7
Kenova/Huntington …………….WTCR-AM 1420
Kenton………………………………WKTN-FM 95.3
Lancaster ………………………… WLOH-AM 1320
Lima ……………………………….. WIMA-AM 1150
Mansfield………………………. WMAN-AM 1400
Marietta………………………….WMOA-AM 1490
Marion ……………………………WMRN-AM 1490
Marysville …………………………WQTT-AM 1270
McConnelsville …………………WJAW-FM 100.9
Middleport ………………………..WYVK-FM 92.1
Millersburg ……………………… WKLM-FM 95.3
Mt. Vernon ………………………WMVO-AM 1300
Napoleon ………………………… WNDH-FM 103.1
Nelsonville………………………..WSEO-FM 107.7
Newark ……………………………..WCLT-AM 1430
Norwalk …………………………… WLKR-FM 95.3
Painesville………………………..WABQ-AM 1460
Paulding ……………………………WKSD-FM 99.7
Piqua……………………………… WPTW-AM 1570
Portsmouth………………………. WNXT-AM 1260
Portsmouth…………………………WZZZ-FM 107.5
Sandusky…………………………..WLEC-AM 1450
Sidney……………………………..WMVR-FM 105.5
Steubenville ………………………WCDK-FM 106.3
Toledo ……………………………… WLQR-FM 106.5
Toledo ………………………………WLQR-AM 1470
Uhrichsville ……………………….WBTC-AM 1540
Upper Sandusky ………………… WYNT-FM 95.9
Van Wert………………………….. WERT-AM 1220
Wash. C.H. ………………………..WCHO-FM 105.5
Waverly…………………………….. WXIZ-FM 100.9
Wheeling …………………………. WVLY-AM 1370
Wooster …………………………… WQKT-FM 104.5
Wooster ………………………….. WKVX-AM 960
Youngstown ………………………WBBG-FM 106.1
Youngstown ………………………WNIO-AM 1390
Zanesville…………………………. WHIZ-AM 1240
