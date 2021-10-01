How to watch, stream, listen to Ohio State vs. Rutgers

After a dominating performance against Akron, Ohio State is ready to take on its remaining conference schedule. That road begins in Piscataway, New Jersey, as the Bucks travel to take on former Buckeye coach, Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Playing the Scarlet Knights used to be a guaranteed victory, but not any longer. Schiano has Rutgers playing good football and will be well prepared to take on OSU as was the scene last Saturday when they went toe to toe with Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Hopefully, Ohio State has found its identity after looking inconsistent at best through the first three games of the season. Ryan Day seems to think this is a much different team than the one that began the year. We’ll find out if there is any truth to that statement on Saturday in SHI Stadium.

How to watch, stream, listen to Ohio State

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 2

Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

TV: BTN

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Be sure to check our preview and prediction to get insight and thoughts on how the game will play out.

How to Listen

Radio: IMG Radio Network

Story continues

City…………………………………….AM/FM DIAL

Akron………………………………..WAKR-AM 1590

Archbold………………………….. WMTR-FM 96.1

Ashtabula………………………… WFUN-AM 970

Bellefontaine…………………….. WBLL-AM 1390

Bellefontaine……………………..WPKO-FM 98.3

Bryan………………………………. WBNO-FM 100.9

Bryan………………………………..WQCT-AM 1520

Bucyrus……………………………. WQEL-FM 92.7

Bucyrus…………………………… WBCO-AM 1540

Cambridge…………………………..WILE-FM 97.7

Canton…………………………….. WHBC-AM 1480

Celina………………………………WCSM-FM 96.7

Celina…………………………….. WCSM-AM 1350

Chillicothe…………………………WBEX-AM 1490

Cincinnati………………………… WDJO-AM 1480

Cleveland …………………………WKNR-AM 850

Columbus…………………………WBNS-AM 1460

Columbus………………………….WBNS-FM 97.1

Coshocton …………………………WTNS-FM 99.3

Dayton ……………………………..WING-AM 1410

Delaware ………………………….WDLR-AM 1550

Dover ……………………………….WJER-AM 1450

Elyria………………………………..WEOL-AM 930

Findlay …………………………….. WFIN-AM 1330

Fremont…………………………….WOHF-FM 92.1

Fostoria …………………………….WFOB-AM 1430

Hillsboro …………………………WSRW-AM 1590

Ironton …………………………….. WIRO-AM 1230

Jackson…………………………….WYRO-FM 98.7

Kenova/Huntington …………….WTCR-AM 1420

Kenton………………………………WKTN-FM 95.3

Lancaster ………………………… WLOH-AM 1320

Lima ……………………………….. WIMA-AM 1150

Mansfield………………………. WMAN-AM 1400

Marietta………………………….WMOA-AM 1490

Marion ……………………………WMRN-AM 1490

Marysville …………………………WQTT-AM 1270

McConnelsville …………………WJAW-FM 100.9

Middleport ………………………..WYVK-FM 92.1

Millersburg ……………………… WKLM-FM 95.3

Mt. Vernon ………………………WMVO-AM 1300

Napoleon ………………………… WNDH-FM 103.1

Nelsonville………………………..WSEO-FM 107.7

Newark ……………………………..WCLT-AM 1430

Norwalk …………………………… WLKR-FM 95.3

Painesville………………………..WABQ-AM 1460

Paulding ……………………………WKSD-FM 99.7

Piqua……………………………… WPTW-AM 1570

Portsmouth………………………. WNXT-AM 1260

Portsmouth…………………………WZZZ-FM 107.5

Sandusky…………………………..WLEC-AM 1450

Sidney……………………………..WMVR-FM 105.5

Steubenville ………………………WCDK-FM 106.3

Toledo ……………………………… WLQR-FM 106.5

Toledo ………………………………WLQR-AM 1470

Uhrichsville ……………………….WBTC-AM 1540

Upper Sandusky ………………… WYNT-FM 95.9

Van Wert………………………….. WERT-AM 1220

Wash. C.H. ………………………..WCHO-FM 105.5

Waverly…………………………….. WXIZ-FM 100.9

Wheeling …………………………. WVLY-AM 1370

Wooster …………………………… WQKT-FM 104.5

Wooster ………………………….. WKVX-AM 960

Youngstown ………………………WBBG-FM 106.1

Youngstown ………………………WNIO-AM 1390

Zanesville…………………………. WHIZ-AM 1240

