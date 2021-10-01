How to watch, stream, listen to Ohio State vs. Rutgers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
After a dominating performance against Akron, Ohio State is ready to take on its remaining conference schedule. That road begins in Piscataway, New Jersey, as the Bucks travel to take on former Buckeye coach, Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Playing the Scarlet Knights used to be a guaranteed victory, but not any longer. Schiano has Rutgers playing good football and will be well prepared to take on OSU as was the scene last Saturday when they went toe to toe with Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Hopefully, Ohio State has found its identity after looking inconsistent at best through the first three games of the season. Ryan Day seems to think this is a much different team than the one that began the year. We’ll find out if there is any truth to that statement on Saturday in SHI Stadium.
NEXT … How to watch, stream, listen to Ohio State Thursday
How to watch
Date: Saturday, Oct. 2
Time: 3:30 p.m. EDT
TV: BTN
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Next Stop:📍Piscataway, NJ#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/TLgsgbIgiQ
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 29, 2021
Be sure to check our preview and prediction to get insight and thoughts on how the game will play out.
How to Listen
Radio: IMG Radio Network
City…………………………………….AM/FM DIAL
Akron………………………………..WAKR-AM 1590
Archbold………………………….. WMTR-FM 96.1
Ashtabula………………………… WFUN-AM 970
Bellefontaine…………………….. WBLL-AM 1390
Bellefontaine……………………..WPKO-FM 98.3
Bryan………………………………. WBNO-FM 100.9
Bryan………………………………..WQCT-AM 1520
Bucyrus……………………………. WQEL-FM 92.7
Bucyrus…………………………… WBCO-AM 1540
Cambridge…………………………..WILE-FM 97.7
Canton…………………………….. WHBC-AM 1480
Celina………………………………WCSM-FM 96.7
Celina…………………………….. WCSM-AM 1350
Chillicothe…………………………WBEX-AM 1490
Cincinnati………………………… WDJO-AM 1480
Cleveland …………………………WKNR-AM 850
Columbus…………………………WBNS-AM 1460
Columbus………………………….WBNS-FM 97.1
Coshocton …………………………WTNS-FM 99.3
Dayton ……………………………..WING-AM 1410
Delaware ………………………….WDLR-AM 1550
Dover ……………………………….WJER-AM 1450
Elyria………………………………..WEOL-AM 930
Findlay …………………………….. WFIN-AM 1330
Fremont…………………………….WOHF-FM 92.1
Fostoria …………………………….WFOB-AM 1430
Hillsboro …………………………WSRW-AM 1590
Ironton …………………………….. WIRO-AM 1230
Jackson…………………………….WYRO-FM 98.7
Kenova/Huntington …………….WTCR-AM 1420
Kenton………………………………WKTN-FM 95.3
Lancaster ………………………… WLOH-AM 1320
Lima ……………………………….. WIMA-AM 1150
Mansfield………………………. WMAN-AM 1400
Marietta………………………….WMOA-AM 1490
Marion ……………………………WMRN-AM 1490
Marysville …………………………WQTT-AM 1270
McConnelsville …………………WJAW-FM 100.9
Middleport ………………………..WYVK-FM 92.1
Millersburg ……………………… WKLM-FM 95.3
Mt. Vernon ………………………WMVO-AM 1300
Napoleon ………………………… WNDH-FM 103.1
Nelsonville………………………..WSEO-FM 107.7
Newark ……………………………..WCLT-AM 1430
Norwalk …………………………… WLKR-FM 95.3
Painesville………………………..WABQ-AM 1460
Paulding ……………………………WKSD-FM 99.7
Piqua……………………………… WPTW-AM 1570
Portsmouth………………………. WNXT-AM 1260
Portsmouth…………………………WZZZ-FM 107.5
Sandusky…………………………..WLEC-AM 1450
Sidney……………………………..WMVR-FM 105.5
Steubenville ………………………WCDK-FM 106.3
Toledo ……………………………… WLQR-FM 106.5
Toledo ………………………………WLQR-AM 1470
Uhrichsville ……………………….WBTC-AM 1540
Upper Sandusky ………………… WYNT-FM 95.9
Van Wert………………………….. WERT-AM 1220
Wash. C.H. ………………………..WCHO-FM 105.5
Waverly…………………………….. WXIZ-FM 100.9
Wheeling …………………………. WVLY-AM 1370
Wooster …………………………… WQKT-FM 104.5
Wooster ………………………….. WKVX-AM 960
Youngstown ………………………WBBG-FM 106.1
Youngstown ………………………WNIO-AM 1390
Zanesville…………………………. WHIZ-AM 1240
Related
Ohio State football releases Rutgers trailer
Five reasons Ohio State beats Rutgers Saturday
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.