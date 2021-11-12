How to watch, stream, listen to Ohio State vs. Purdue

We’re getting down to the wire as we’ve reached the stretch run in November. Every week matters when it comes to college football and that’s why we love the sport so much.

This week, Ohio State gets the Purdue Boilermakers who are looking to spoil yet another team’s playoff hopes. Purdue has already knocked off No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State this season and looking for more. Of course, the Boilers have more incentive than just playing giant killer. They still have an outside shot of representing the Big Ten West in the Big Ten Championship game.

A stretch of three straight ranked opponents begins Saturday when Purdue comes to town and the Buckeyes know there is zero margin for error.

NEXT … How to watch, stream, listen to Ohio State Thursday

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 13

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV: ABC

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Be sure to check our preview and prediction to get insight and thoughts on how the game will play out.

How to Listen

Radio: IMG Radio Network

Story continues

City…………………………………….AM/FM DIAL

Akron………………………………..WAKR-AM 1590

Archbold………………………….. WMTR-FM 96.1

Ashtabula………………………… WFUN-AM 970

Bellefontaine…………………….. WBLL-AM 1390

Bellefontaine……………………..WPKO-FM 98.3

Bryan………………………………. WBNO-FM 100.9

Bryan………………………………..WQCT-AM 1520

Bucyrus……………………………. WQEL-FM 92.7

Bucyrus…………………………… WBCO-AM 1540

Cambridge…………………………..WILE-FM 97.7

Canton…………………………….. WHBC-AM 1480

Celina………………………………WCSM-FM 96.7

Celina…………………………….. WCSM-AM 1350

Chillicothe…………………………WBEX-AM 1490

Cincinnati………………………… WDJO-AM 1480

Cleveland …………………………WKNR-AM 850

Columbus…………………………WBNS-AM 1460

Columbus………………………….WBNS-FM 97.1

Coshocton …………………………WTNS-FM 99.3

Dayton ……………………………..WING-AM 1410

Delaware ………………………….WDLR-AM 1550

Dover ……………………………….WJER-AM 1450

Elyria………………………………..WEOL-AM 930

Findlay …………………………….. WFIN-AM 1330

Fremont…………………………….WOHF-FM 92.1

Fostoria …………………………….WFOB-AM 1430

Hillsboro …………………………WSRW-AM 1590

Ironton …………………………….. WIRO-AM 1230

Jackson…………………………….WYRO-FM 98.7

Kenova/Huntington …………….WTCR-AM 1420

Kenton………………………………WKTN-FM 95.3

Lancaster ………………………… WLOH-AM 1320

Lima ……………………………….. WIMA-AM 1150

Mansfield………………………. WMAN-AM 1400

Marietta………………………….WMOA-AM 1490

Marion ……………………………WMRN-AM 1490

Marysville …………………………WQTT-AM 1270

McConnelsville …………………WJAW-FM 100.9

Middleport ………………………..WYVK-FM 92.1

Millersburg ……………………… WKLM-FM 95.3

Mt. Vernon ………………………WMVO-AM 1300

Napoleon ………………………… WNDH-FM 103.1

Nelsonville………………………..WSEO-FM 107.7

Newark ……………………………..WCLT-AM 1430

Norwalk …………………………… WLKR-FM 95.3

Painesville………………………..WABQ-AM 1460

Paulding ……………………………WKSD-FM 99.7

Piqua……………………………… WPTW-AM 1570

Portsmouth………………………. WNXT-AM 1260

Portsmouth…………………………WZZZ-FM 107.5

Sandusky…………………………..WLEC-AM 1450

Sidney……………………………..WMVR-FM 105.5

Steubenville ………………………WCDK-FM 106.3

Toledo ……………………………… WLQR-FM 106.5

Toledo ………………………………WLQR-AM 1470

Uhrichsville ……………………….WBTC-AM 1540

Upper Sandusky ………………… WYNT-FM 95.9

Van Wert………………………….. WERT-AM 1220

Wash. C.H. ………………………..WCHO-FM 105.5

Waverly…………………………….. WXIZ-FM 100.9

Wheeling …………………………. WVLY-AM 1370

Wooster …………………………… WQKT-FM 104.5

Wooster ………………………….. WKVX-AM 960

Youngstown ………………………WBBG-FM 106.1

Youngstown ………………………WNIO-AM 1390

Zanesville…………………………. WHIZ-AM 1240

List

Five reasons Ohio State beats Purdue Saturday

Ohio State vs. Purdue preview: 5 reasons Buckeyes beat Boilermakers

List

Big Ten and big game expert college football picks and predictions, Week 11

Big Ten football and biggest game expert picks, predictions, Week 11

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.