How to watch, stream, listen to Ohio State vs. Purdue
We’re getting down to the wire as we’ve reached the stretch run in November. Every week matters when it comes to college football and that’s why we love the sport so much.
This week, Ohio State gets the Purdue Boilermakers who are looking to spoil yet another team’s playoff hopes. Purdue has already knocked off No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State this season and looking for more. Of course, the Boilers have more incentive than just playing giant killer. They still have an outside shot of representing the Big Ten West in the Big Ten Championship game.
A stretch of three straight ranked opponents begins Saturday when Purdue comes to town and the Buckeyes know there is zero margin for error.
How to watch
Date: Saturday, Nov. 13
Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
TV: ABC
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Be sure to check our preview and prediction to get insight and thoughts on how the game will play out.
How to Listen
Radio: IMG Radio Network
City…………………………………….AM/FM DIAL
Akron………………………………..WAKR-AM 1590
Archbold………………………….. WMTR-FM 96.1
Ashtabula………………………… WFUN-AM 970
Bellefontaine…………………….. WBLL-AM 1390
Bellefontaine……………………..WPKO-FM 98.3
Bryan………………………………. WBNO-FM 100.9
Bryan………………………………..WQCT-AM 1520
Bucyrus……………………………. WQEL-FM 92.7
Bucyrus…………………………… WBCO-AM 1540
Cambridge…………………………..WILE-FM 97.7
Canton…………………………….. WHBC-AM 1480
Celina………………………………WCSM-FM 96.7
Celina…………………………….. WCSM-AM 1350
Chillicothe…………………………WBEX-AM 1490
Cincinnati………………………… WDJO-AM 1480
Cleveland …………………………WKNR-AM 850
Columbus…………………………WBNS-AM 1460
Columbus………………………….WBNS-FM 97.1
Coshocton …………………………WTNS-FM 99.3
Dayton ……………………………..WING-AM 1410
Delaware ………………………….WDLR-AM 1550
Dover ……………………………….WJER-AM 1450
Elyria………………………………..WEOL-AM 930
Findlay …………………………….. WFIN-AM 1330
Fremont…………………………….WOHF-FM 92.1
Fostoria …………………………….WFOB-AM 1430
Hillsboro …………………………WSRW-AM 1590
Ironton …………………………….. WIRO-AM 1230
Jackson…………………………….WYRO-FM 98.7
Kenova/Huntington …………….WTCR-AM 1420
Kenton………………………………WKTN-FM 95.3
Lancaster ………………………… WLOH-AM 1320
Lima ……………………………….. WIMA-AM 1150
Mansfield………………………. WMAN-AM 1400
Marietta………………………….WMOA-AM 1490
Marion ……………………………WMRN-AM 1490
Marysville …………………………WQTT-AM 1270
McConnelsville …………………WJAW-FM 100.9
Middleport ………………………..WYVK-FM 92.1
Millersburg ……………………… WKLM-FM 95.3
Mt. Vernon ………………………WMVO-AM 1300
Napoleon ………………………… WNDH-FM 103.1
Nelsonville………………………..WSEO-FM 107.7
Newark ……………………………..WCLT-AM 1430
Norwalk …………………………… WLKR-FM 95.3
Painesville………………………..WABQ-AM 1460
Paulding ……………………………WKSD-FM 99.7
Piqua……………………………… WPTW-AM 1570
Portsmouth………………………. WNXT-AM 1260
Portsmouth…………………………WZZZ-FM 107.5
Sandusky…………………………..WLEC-AM 1450
Sidney……………………………..WMVR-FM 105.5
Steubenville ………………………WCDK-FM 106.3
Toledo ……………………………… WLQR-FM 106.5
Toledo ………………………………WLQR-AM 1470
Uhrichsville ……………………….WBTC-AM 1540
Upper Sandusky ………………… WYNT-FM 95.9
Van Wert………………………….. WERT-AM 1220
Wash. C.H. ………………………..WCHO-FM 105.5
Waverly…………………………….. WXIZ-FM 100.9
Wheeling …………………………. WVLY-AM 1370
Wooster …………………………… WQKT-FM 104.5
Wooster ………………………….. WKVX-AM 960
Youngstown ………………………WBBG-FM 106.1
Youngstown ………………………WNIO-AM 1390
Zanesville…………………………. WHIZ-AM 1240
