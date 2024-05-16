How to Watch/Stream/Listen to No. 4 Clemson vs. Boston College

The Clemson Tigers are hoping to end the 2024 regular season on a high note.

The Tigers enter the final weekend of the regular season at 37-13 overall and 17-10 in ACC play. They’re ranked No. 4 in the nation by D1Baseball and are No. 7 in this week’s USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll after being swept at No. 9 Wake Forest last Sunday. The Tigers are also seventh in the NCAA’s RPI rankings.

Coach Erik Bakich’s team will look to get back into the win column against Boston College, a team that on paper is the worst in the ACC. The Eagles are tied with Pitt for last in conference standings (8-19) and are 22-28 overall, the worst mark in the league.

North Carolina, which climbed to as high as No. 4 in the rankings this week, leads Clemson by three games with three to play. The Tar Heels (39-11, 20-7) close their season at No. 11 Duke (34-16, 15-12).

Left-hander Ethan Darden (5-3, 4.24 ERA) will open Thursday’s series against Boston College right-hander John West (1-4, 5.00 ERA). Tristan Smith (2-0, 4.14) is scheduled to start Friday’s game against fellow southpaw A.J. Colarusso (3-7, 7.04). Freshman right-hander Aidan Knaak (4-1, 3.22) will start Saturday’s finale. Boston College has yet to name a starter for Saturday.

Clemson is averaging eight runs per game this season to the Eagles’ 6.5. The Tigers are batting .293 as a team to Boston College’s .267 mark, which ranks last in the ACC.

The Tigers’ 4.51 ERA as a pitching staff is second in the conference behind North Carolina (4.17). Boston College is second to last in the league with a 6.45 ERA as a staff.

The Eagles dropped two of three against Maryland in their last ACC series. They’ve won only two conference series this year — a three-game sweep at Georgia Tech in late March and taking two of three at Pitt earlier that month.

Series History

Clemson leads the all-time head-to-head series with Boston College, 45-11. The Tigers took two of three games in last year’s series in Brighton.

Where to Watch/Stream/Listen

Here’s how Clemsons fans can watch, stream and listen to this week’s series against Boston College.

When: May 16-18

Where: Doug Kingsmore Stadium

Start Times (ET)

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Friday, 6 p.m.

Saturday, noon

Broadcast Info

Live Video Stream: ACC Network Extra, ESPN+ (Thursday, Friday)

TV: ACC Network (Saturday)

Radio: Clemson Athletic Network | TuneIn App

Clemson Radio

Clemson Radio Affiliates

Broadcast Teams

ACC Network Extra (Thursday, Friday): William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

ACC Network (Saturday): Devon Travis, Jonathan Yardley

Clemson Radio: Don Munson, Bob Mahony

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire