How to Watch, stream, listen to Men’s basketball vs Kansas State

The Oklahoma Sooners (16-14, 6-11 Big 12) will put a bow on their 2021-2022 regular season on the road. They’ll travel to Manhattan, Kansas to take on the Kansas State Wildcats (14-15, 6-11 Big12 who currently are 9th in the Big 12 standings.

The Sooners come into the game winners of their last two games while Kansas State enters on a four-game losing streak. The Sooners dispatched the West Virginia Mountaineers on Senior night to keep their NCAA Tournament dreams alive. Tanner Groves posted another double-double in a win while point guard Jordan Goldwire dropped in 16 points on 6 of 10 shooting.

While Kansas State offers no value in terms of boosting the Sooners’ resume, a loss to Kansas State may put the final nail in the coffin in the Sooners’ chances for an at large bid in the Big Dance.

At that point, winning the Big 12 tournament would be their only guaranteed chance to earn a bid. A win gives the Sooners the 7th seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 5

Time: 3 p.m. CST

TV: Big 12/ESPN+

Stream

Streaming: ESPN+

How to Listen

Sooner Sports Radio Network

The radio broadcast of Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry can be heard on Sooner Sports radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City, KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App)

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.