How to watch, stream, listen to Lions vs. Jags

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be looking to end their four-game losing streak against a Detroit Lions who also have just one win to their names. They will also play a team who they don’t have a lot of history against with just six meetings against each other.

When both teams take the field there could be a lot of tension on the sidelines as coaches Doug Marrone and Matt Patricia appear to be fighting for their jobs at this rate as both were viewed as hot seat candidates coming into 2020. Marrone will enter Week 6 with an unimpressive 55-23 record as the Jags’ coach while Patricia will enter it with a 36-10 record. That said, a win won’t really make those figures much better, but would provide some relief on what has been a disappointing season for both coaches.

Here is how fans can watch, stream and listen to Sunday’s battle at TIAA Bank Field:

Game Information

Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 PM EST, Sunday, Oct. 18Streaming

FuboTV (try it free)

Television

Action News CBS 47 (locally)

Radio

1010XL AM and 92.5 FM (flagship) Jaguars Radio Network

Sirius: Jaguars internet channel 814 (feed channel 230), Lions internet channel 810

