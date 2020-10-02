How to watch, stream, listen to Jags vs. Bengals

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be taking on the Cincinnati Bengals for the second consecutive year in a row this Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Both teams will come into the game in desperate need of wins to exit the first quarter of the season.

The Jags will enter this game as the leader of the all-time series with a 13-9 record, but they should expect a dog fight (well, actually a cat fight) from the scrappy Bengals, who’ve been in all of their games this season. However, if the Jags could get a win, they would exit this quarter of the season 2-2.

Sunday’s game will present Jags fans with an opportunity to watch first overall pick Joe Burrow, who has fared well despite a struggling offensive line. With that being the case, Jacksonville’s struggling defense may or may not be in for long day, but hopefully their pass-rush can get going and find themselves.

Here is all the information needed to tune in to Week 4’s game which will be one of the first to air Sunday:

Game Information

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 PM EST, Sunday, Oct. 4

Streaming

FuboTV (try it free)

Television

Action News CBS 47 (locally)

Radio

1010XL AM and 92.5 FM (flagship) Jaguars Radio Network

Sirius: Jaguars internet channel 814 Bengals internet channel 806 (feed channel 230)

