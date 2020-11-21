How to watch, stream, listen to Jags vs. Steelers

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-8) will take the field for their ninth game of the season against a Pittsburgh Steelers (9-0) franchise they know all too well. Their rivalry, which dates back to the 90s is one fans of both franchises circle on their calendars when the two end up playing each other in the regular season.

From the Steelers point of view, this feels somewhat like a trap game because both teams are on opposite ends of the spectrum when looking at their records. However, the battle could prove to be an extremely difficult task for Jacksonville when looking at the condition of the Jags’ roster.

The Cardiac Cats could be without two of their starting corners in Sidney Jones, who was ruled questionable with an Achilles injury and C.J. Henderson (groin), who went on injured reserve this week. With JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie star Chase Claypool playing well, that could lead to some struggles against the pass for the Jags.

As for the offense, they will be starting a rookie quarterback in Jake Luton as Gardner Minshew II still isn’t ready to return from a thumb injury he sustained Week 5. However, just like the Jags’ defense, Luton will have a tough task as the Steelers defense is ranked No. 9 overall. Still, history says the Jags have a chance and the game could be an interesting one when considering how competitive the team has been.

Here is how fans at home can check out the action:

Game Information

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 PM EST, Sunday, Nov. 22

Streaming

FuboTV (try it free)

Television

Action News CBS 47 (locally)

Radio

1010XL AM and 92.5 FM (flagship) Jaguars Radio Network

Sirius: Jaguars internet channel 814 (feed channel 133) Steelers internet channel 826 (feed channel 82)

