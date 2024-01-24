How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State basketball vs. Kansas State today

The No. 18 Iowa State men's basketball team hosts Kansas State on Wednesday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. ESPN2 will show the 8 p.m. CT contest.

The Cyclones (14-4, 3-2 Big 12) are coming off a bounce-back 73-72 win at TCU on Saturday. Kansas State is 14-4 (4-1 Big 12) after topping Oklahoma State 70-66 on Saturday.

Cyclones top scorer Tamin Lipsey could return to competition after missing one game because of a sprained shoulder. He practiced on Tuesday but was not officially ruled active or out as of that afternoon.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. Kansas State:

What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. Kansas State on today?

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State basketball vs. Kansas State start today?

When: 8 p.m. CT, Wednesday, Jan. 24

Where: Hilton Coliseum in Ames

Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball results, upcoming schedule

