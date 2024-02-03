How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State basketball vs. Baylor today

The No. 11 Iowa State men's basketball team hits the road Saturday for Big 12 Conference matchup at No. 18 Baylor at Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas. ESPN2 will show the 7 p.m. CT contest.

The Cyclones (16-4, 5-2 Big 12) are coming off a statement 79-75 home win over then-No. 8 Kansas on Jan. 27. Baylor is 15-5 (4-3 Big 12) after topping UCF 77-69 on Wednesday.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. Baylor:

What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. Baylor on today?

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State basketball vs. Baylor start today?

When: 7 p.m. CT, Saturday, Feb. 3

Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Who are the announcers for Iowa State basketball vs. Baylor today?

Play-by-play: Pete Sousa

Color analyst: Mike O'Donnell

Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball results, upcoming schedule

Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay (W, 85-44)

Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood (W, 102-47)

Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State (W, 86-55)

Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State (W, 92-37)

Nov. 23 vs. VCU at Kissimmee, Fla. (W, 68-64)

Nov. 24 vs. Virginia Tech at Kissimmee, Fla. (L, 71-62)

Nov. 26 vs. Texas A&M at Kissimmee, Fla., (L, 73-69)

Dec. 1 at DePaul (W, 99-80)

Dec. 7 vs. Iowa (W, 90-65)

Dec. 10 vs. Prairie View A&M (W, 107-56)

Dec. 17 vs. Florida A&M (W, 96-58)

Dec. 21 vs. Eastern Illinois (W, 80-48)

Dec. 31 vs. New Hampshire, (W, 85-70)

Jan. 6 at No. 11 Oklahoma (L, 71-63)

Jan. 9 vs No. 2 Houston (W, 57-53)

Jan. 13 vs. Oklahoma State (W, 66-42)

Jan. 16 at No. 19 BYU (L, 87-72)

Jan. 20 at No. 22 TCU (W, 73-72)

Jan. 24 vs. Kansas State (W, 78-67)

Jan. 27 vs. No. 8 Kansas (W, 79-75)

Feb. 3 at No. 14 Baylor, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6 at Texas, 7 p.m.

