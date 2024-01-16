How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State basketball vs. BYU today

The Iowa State men's basketball team travels to Provo, Utah, on Tuesday for an 8 p.m. Big 12 Conference contest against BYU. ESPN+ will show the game.

Iowa State is 13-3 overall and 2-1 in the conference. BYU is 13-3 and 1-2.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. BYU.

What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. BYU on today?

TV/livestream: ESPN+

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State basketball vs. BYU start today?

When: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16

Where: Provo, Utah

Who are the announcers for Iowa State basketball vs. BYU today?

Shawn Kenney, play by play

Bryndon Manzer, analyst

Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball results, upcoming schedule

Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay (W, 85-44)

Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood (W, 102-47)

Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State (W, 86-55)

Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State (W, 92-37)

Nov. 23 vs. VCU at Kissimmee, Fla. (W, 68-64)

Nov. 24 vs. Virginia Tech at Kissimmee, Fla. (L, 71-62)

Nov. 26 vs. Texas A&M at Kissimmee, Fla., (L, 73-69)

Dec. 1 at DePaul (W, 99-80)

Dec. 7 vs. Iowa (W, 90-65)

Dec. 10 vs. Prairie View A&M (W, 107-56)

Dec. 17 vs. Florida A&M (W, 96-58)

Dec. 21 vs. Eastern Illinois (W, 80-48)

Dec. 31 vs. New Hampshire, (W, 85-70)

Jan. 6 at No. 11 Oklahoma (L, 71-63)

Jan. 9 vs No. 2 Houston (W, 57-53)

Jan. 13 vs. Oklahoma State (W, 66-42)

Jan. 16 at BYU, 8 p.m.

Jan. 20 at TCU, 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: What time is Iowa State basketball vs. BYU today