How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State basketball vs. TCU today
The No. 20 Iowa State men's basketball team travels to take on No. 22 Texas Christian University on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. ESPNU will show the 1 p.m. CT contest.
The Cyclones (13-4, 2-2 Big 12) are coming off a tough 87-72 road loss at No. 19 BYU on Jan. 16. TCU is 13-4 (2-2 Big 12) after losing 81-77 in overtime at Cincinnati on Jan. 16.
Iowa State might also be without leading scorer Tamin Lipsey, who suffered a shoulder sprain toward the end of the BYU contest.
Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. TCU.
What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. TCU on today?
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Cyclone Radio Network
What time does Iowa State basketball vs. TCU start today?
When: 1 p.m. CT, Saturday, Jan. 20
Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
Betting lines for Iowa State basketball vs. TCU
NOTE: Betting odds and spreads may vary depending on different sportsbooks.
The Cyclones are underdogs against the Horned Frogs.
Spread favorite: TCU -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline: TCU (-176), Iowa State (+146)
Over/under total: 145.5 (-110)
Who are the announcers for Iowa State basketball vs. TCU today?
Play-by-play: Ted Emrich
Color analyst: Chris Spatola
Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay (W, 85-44)
Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood (W, 102-47)
Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State (W, 86-55)
Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State (W, 92-37)
Nov. 23 vs. VCU at Kissimmee, Fla. (W, 68-64)
Nov. 24 vs. Virginia Tech at Kissimmee, Fla. (L, 71-62)
Nov. 26 vs. Texas A&M at Kissimmee, Fla., (L, 73-69)
Dec. 1 at DePaul (W, 99-80)
Dec. 7 vs. Iowa (W, 90-65)
Dec. 10 vs. Prairie View A&M (W, 107-56)
Dec. 17 vs. Florida A&M (W, 96-58)
Dec. 21 vs. Eastern Illinois (W, 80-48)
Dec. 31 vs. New Hampshire, (W, 85-70)
Jan. 6 at No. 11 Oklahoma (L, 71-63)
Jan. 9 vs No. 2 Houston (W, 57-53)
Jan. 13 vs. Oklahoma State (W, 66-42)
Jan. 16 at No. 19 BYU (L, 87-72)
Jan. 20 at No. 22 TCU
Jan. 24 vs. Kansas State
