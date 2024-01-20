How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State basketball vs. TCU today

The No. 20 Iowa State men's basketball team travels to take on No. 22 Texas Christian University on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. ESPNU will show the 1 p.m. CT contest.

The Cyclones (13-4, 2-2 Big 12) are coming off a tough 87-72 road loss at No. 19 BYU on Jan. 16. TCU is 13-4 (2-2 Big 12) after losing 81-77 in overtime at Cincinnati on Jan. 16.

Iowa State might also be without leading scorer Tamin Lipsey, who suffered a shoulder sprain toward the end of the BYU contest.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. TCU.

What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. TCU on today?

TV: ESPNU

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State basketball vs. TCU start today?

When: 1 p.m. CT, Saturday, Jan. 20

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Betting lines for Iowa State basketball vs. TCU

NOTE: Betting odds and spreads may vary depending on different sportsbooks.

The Cyclones are underdogs against the Horned Frogs.

Spread favorite: TCU -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: TCU (-176), Iowa State (+146)

Over/under total: 145.5 (-110)

Who are the announcers for Iowa State basketball vs. TCU today?

Play-by-play: Ted Emrich

Color analyst: Chris Spatola

Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball results, upcoming schedule

Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay (W, 85-44)

Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood (W, 102-47)

Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State (W, 86-55)

Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State (W, 92-37)

Nov. 23 vs. VCU at Kissimmee, Fla. (W, 68-64)

Nov. 24 vs. Virginia Tech at Kissimmee, Fla. (L, 71-62)

Nov. 26 vs. Texas A&M at Kissimmee, Fla., (L, 73-69)

Dec. 1 at DePaul (W, 99-80)

Dec. 7 vs. Iowa (W, 90-65)

Dec. 10 vs. Prairie View A&M (W, 107-56)

Dec. 17 vs. Florida A&M (W, 96-58)

Dec. 21 vs. Eastern Illinois (W, 80-48)

Dec. 31 vs. New Hampshire, (W, 85-70)

Jan. 6 at No. 11 Oklahoma (L, 71-63)

Jan. 9 vs No. 2 Houston (W, 57-53)

Jan. 13 vs. Oklahoma State (W, 66-42)

Jan. 16 at No. 19 BYU (L, 87-72)

Jan. 20 at No. 22 TCU

Jan. 24 vs. Kansas State

