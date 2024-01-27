How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State basketball vs. Kansas today

The No. 18 Iowa State men's basketball team hosts rival No. 8 Kansas on Saturday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. CBS will show the 12:30 p.m. CT contest.

The Cyclones (15-4, 4-2 Big 12) are coming off a solid 78-67 home win over Kansas State on Wednesday. Kansas is 16-3 (4-2 Big 12) after topping Cincinnati 74-69 at home on Monday.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. Kansas:

Peterson: Expect the unexpected — it's time for Kansas vs. Iowa State basketball at Hilton Coliseum

What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. Kansas on today?

TV: CBS

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

More: Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas on FUBO (free trial)

What time does Iowa State basketball vs. Kansas start today?

When: 12:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Jan. 27

Where: Hilton Coliseum in Ames

Betting lines for Iowa State basketball vs. Kansas

NOTE: Betting odds and spreads may vary depending on different sportsbooks.

The Cyclones are favorites against the Jayhawks.

Spread favorite: Iowa State -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: Iowa State (-152), Kansas (+126)

Over/under total: 141.5 (-110)

Who are the announcers for Iowa State basketball vs. Kansas today?

Play-by-play: Ian Eagle

Color analyst: Jay Wright

Color analyst: Bill Raftery

Last game recap: Iowa State basketball outlasts Kansas State in frantic finish

More Iowa State basketball coverage

Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball results, upcoming schedule

Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay (W, 85-44)

Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood (W, 102-47)

Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State (W, 86-55)

Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State (W, 92-37)

Nov. 23 vs. VCU at Kissimmee, Fla. (W, 68-64)

Nov. 24 vs. Virginia Tech at Kissimmee, Fla. (L, 71-62)

Nov. 26 vs. Texas A&M at Kissimmee, Fla., (L, 73-69)

Dec. 1 at DePaul (W, 99-80)

Dec. 7 vs. Iowa (W, 90-65)

Dec. 10 vs. Prairie View A&M (W, 107-56)

Dec. 17 vs. Florida A&M (W, 96-58)

Dec. 21 vs. Eastern Illinois (W, 80-48)

Dec. 31 vs. New Hampshire, (W, 85-70)

Jan. 6 at No. 11 Oklahoma (L, 71-63)

Jan. 9 vs No. 2 Houston (W, 57-53)

Jan. 13 vs. Oklahoma State (W, 66-42)

Jan. 16 at No. 19 BYU (L, 87-72)

Jan. 20 at No. 22 TCU (W, 73-72)

Jan. 24 vs. Kansas State, (W, 78-67)

Jan. 27 vs. No. 8 Kansas, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 at No. 14 Baylor, 7 p.m.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gus Martin is a Digital Producer/Content Director for The Des Moines Register. Follow him on X at @GusMartin_DMR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to watch, betting lines for Iowa State basketball vs. Kansas today