How to watch, stream, listen to Cowboys-Seahawks in preseason matchup

The Dallas Cowboys are shutting it down on the west coast, but before they do they have one more piece of business. Week 2 of the NFL presason is already underway, but Cowboys Nation will have to wait until the late hours before they can get their second glimpse of the club.

Things were good the last time Dallas took the field. Playing a level of the depth chart behind for much of the game, the Cowboys defense initially stopped the first-team Jaguars offense, and the team was able to hold the lead in the second half. Now, the players who performed well have to prove it wasn’t a fluke, and those who didn’t have to prove it was. Here’s how you’ll be able to witness the progress, or listen to it, where you are.

Game and Umpire Information

Dallas Cowboys (0-1) vs Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

When: 9:00 CT, Saturday, August 19, 2023

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Referee: Alan Eck (via FootballZebras.com)

Odds from BetMGM (current as of 12 am, August 19)

First of all, you’re considering betting on an exhibition game… I’m proud and disappointed all at the same time.

Current Point Spread: Cowboys +7

Over/Under: 40.5

Cowboys Money Line: +220 (Seahawks -275)

Favorite Prop Bet: “Cowboys by 1-6” +475

Interesting Note: No player prop bets for this one.

Last Matchups

Last Regular Season Matchup: Sunday, September 27, 2020: Seahawks win 38-31 in Seattle.

Last Preseason Matchup: The two teams met in last year’s exhibition finale, with the Cowboys coming from behind for a 27-26 victory. With just over four minutes remaining on the clock, fourth-string QB Ben DiNucci found UDFA rookie Peyton Hendershot for a 14-yard touchdown reception.

The defense made a stand, but the offense allowed Seattle one last opportunity. A fumbled snap was recovered by linebacker Storey Jackson and that was all she wrote.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

National Network: NFL Network (be warned, the evening game always runs late and they do not switch to the Cowboys’ game until it is over.)

Local Network Dallas: KTVT CBS 11

Local Network Seattle: KING 5

Streaming

NFL+ is streaming live on computers, smartphones, tablets and TV-connected devices. The league wised up. You can get a 7-day free trial still, but the Cowboys’ first and third games are not on NFL Network. So if you’re not interested in paying $39.99 for an annual subscription, you’ll need to choose which of the games you want access to. Fans with IPTV services that broadcast local stations should be able to find one of the local affiliates listed above.

Social Media

Satellite Radio Channels

Local Radio: 105.3 The Fan

National Stream: None

Cowboys Stream: Sirius 88, Internet 808

Seahawks Stream: Sirius 225, Internet 828

