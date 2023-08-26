How to watch, stream, listen to Cowboys-Raiders in preseason matchup

Preseason games, in general, are disappointing for the casual fan. The ones who don’t pay much attention to the offseason and are just waiting to see their favorite team in action are always disappointed with the exhibition schedule. Mike McCarthy’s approach to not use the games to prepare his top-line players for the real action only infuriates that part of the fan base more.

But for diehards, who care about every spot on the 53-man roster and how the sausage is made, the preseason is still relevant. Even those fans’ interest levels are tested in the preseason finale. The Cowboys will not be playing anyone they can avoid playing, but will give the bottom of the roster the chance to compete for the final few spots on the 53, the practice squad or a place on another team’s ledger.

As Dallas takes on the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, fans will get the opportunity to see the final professional game of some men’s career. And if one is interested in that, there’s plenty to watch, listen to or stream. Here’s how to do it.

Game and Umpire Information

Dallas Cowboys (0-2) vs Las Vegas Raiders (2-0)

When: 7:00 CT, Saturday, August 26, 2023

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Referee: Scott Novak (via FootballZebras.com)

Game Notes: The Raiders have won their last six preseason games. After Washington ended the Ravens’ lengthy streak, this is now the longest in the NFL. It doesn’t mean much, obviously, but hey it’s something. Dallas will allow Will Grier to play the entire game, even though they’ve already told him he will not make the final roster. His replacement, Trey Lance, will not debut.

Odds from BetMGM (current as of 9 am, August 26)

First of all, you’re considering betting on an exhibition game… I’m proud and disappointed all at the same time.

Link

Current Point Spread: Cowboys +5.5

Over/Under: 38.5

Cowboys Money Line: +170 (Raiders -210)

Favorite Prop Bet: “Raiders by 13-18” +500

Interesting Note: No player prop bets for this one.

Last Matchups

Last Regular Season Matchup: Thursday, November 25, 2021, Raiders win 36-33 on Thanksgiving.

Last Preseason Matchup: The two teams last met in an exhibition exactly six years prior, Saturday August 26, 2017. The Cowboys QBs were on fire, as Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush (in his first stint) combined to go 23 for 27 for 228 yards and three passing scores. Donovan Wilson led the club with five tackles, including a tackle for loss and Taco Charlton checked in with a sack. Dallas came back in the second half to win, 24-20.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Local Network Dallas: KTVT CBS 11

Local Network Las Vegas: FOX 5

National Network: NFL Network Tape Delay at Midnight Central

Streaming

NFL+ is streaming live on computers, smartphones, tablets and TV-connected devices. The league wised up. You can get a 7-day free trial still, but the Cowboys’ first and third games are not on NFL Network. So if you’re not interested in paying $39.99 for an annual subscription, you’ll need to choose which of the games you want access to. Fans with IPTV services that broadcast local stations should be able to find one of the local affiliates listed above.

Social Media

Like Cowboys Wire on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter

Satellite Radio Channels

Local Radio: 105.3 The Fan

National Stream: None

Cowboys Stream: Sirius 88, Internet 808

Raiders Stream: Sirius 388, Internet 816

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire