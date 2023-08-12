How to watch, stream, listen to Cowboys-Jaguars in preseason opener

It’s finally arrived. Draft mania came and went. It was fun to catch pics and videos of them running around installing the scheme, but that was short lived. When they arrived out west it was cool. Putting the pads on to match the funny helmet covers made things a little more exciting. However, none of it is actual football competition.

Until Saturday. The Cowboys will return to Dallas this weekend to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in both club’s first exhibition game of the 2023 season. Season ticket holders get 10 games in their package deal and this year that includes two exhibitions and eight regular season contests, starting with this one. There’s 60 minutes of football action to be consumed and here’s everything you’ll need to know.

Game and Umpire Information

Dallas Cowboys (0-0) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0)

When: 4:00 CT, Saturday, August 12, 2023

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Referee: Shawn Hochuli (via FootballZebras.com)

Odds from BetMGM (current as of 7:18 am, August 12)

First of all, you’re considering betting on an exhibition game… I’m proud and disappointed all at the same time.

Link

Current Point Spread: Cowboys +4

Over/Under: 37.5

Cowboys Money Line: +150 (Jaguars -185)

Favorite Prop Bet: Will the total points scored be odd or even? Even +100

Interesting Note: No player prop bets for this one.

Last Matchup

Jaguars won 40-34 in Week 15 of the regular season. The game went to overtime when in a rare instance, the defense collapsed and gave up a 17-point second-half lead. The offense kept giving the ball back and finally, in extra time, a perfect pass by Dak Prescott bounced off the chest of Noah Brown and led to a TD-return to end the contest.

The Jaguars (4-4) are one of just eight teams the Cowboys are .500 or worse lifetime against (regular season and playoffs), with six of them being in the AFC.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

National Network: None

Local Network Dallas: KTVT CBS 11

Local Network Jacksonville: CBS 47 WJAX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Streaming

NFL+ is streaming live on computers, smartphones, tablets and TV-connected devices. The league wised up. You can get a 7-day free trial still, but the Cowboys’ first and third games are not on NFL Network. So if you’re not interested in paying $39.99 for an annual subscription, you’ll need to choose which of the games you want access to. Fans with IPTV services that broadcast local stations should be able to find one of the local affiliates listed above.

Social Media

Like Cowboys Wire on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter

Satellite Radio Channels

National Stream: None

Cowboys Stream: Sirius 133, XM 225, Internet 808

Jaguars Stream: Sirius 134, XM 381, Internet 814

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire