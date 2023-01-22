How to watch, stream, listen to Cowboys-49ers divisional round fight, what awaits winner
It doesn’t matter that Dallas played on Monday and San Francisco played Saturday. It is what it is. It doesn’t matter that the Cowboys hosted the 49ers in last year’s wild-card game and came out unprepared. It is what it is. It doesn’t matter that Dallas has a 5-3 advantage in head-to-head playoff matchups. It is what it is.
Nor does it matter that the two teams have a combined 10 Lombardis, that Dallas is playing a road game on grass, that the 49ers have won 11 in a row, or that both head coaches could lose their defensive coordinators to head coaching gigs over the coming weeks. The only thing that matters is there is 60 minutes of football to be played on Sunday evening and it should be a glorious battle of wills, talent and intelligence. The final game of the divisional round is now mere hours away. Here’s everything you’ll need to know.
Game and Umpire Information
Dallas Cowboys (13-5) vs San Francisco 49ers (14-4)
When: 5:40 CT, Sunday, January 22, 2023
Where: Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Referee: Bill Vinovich
Vinovich called the Cowboys’ 22-10 October win over the Rams and called five penalties against L.A. for 42 yards and 3 penalties against Dallas for 25 yards. Dallas has been the away team in nine Vinovich games over the years, with a 5-4 overall record.
The 49ers are 3-4 at home with Vinovich as the referee. Their last two Vinovich-called home games are all losses, three if one counts the Super Bowl defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Umpiring Crew (via FootballZebras.com):
Odds from BetMGM (current as of 7:18 am, January 22)
Current Point Spread: Cowboys +4
Over/Under: 46.5
Cowboys Money Line: +165 (49ers -200)
Favorite Prop Bet: CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD +175
Interesting Note: Wild-card weekend had 5 of the 6 game totals go over. The only outlier was Cowboys-Bucs. The Saturday divisional rounds both were under.
Against-the-Spread for both teams in 2022
The 49ers are 12-6 against the spread in 2022, including last week’s cover in the wild-card win over Seattle. At home, they are 8-2 against the spread, including winning their last six home games when favored. Their last ATS loss when a home favorite was when they were 8-point favorites against the Chargers and won 22-16.
The Cowboys are 11-7 against the spread in 2022, including the wild-card cover in Tampa Bay. On the road, they are 5-4 against the spread. The Cowboys have only been road underdogs three times this season; a +1.5 outright win over the Giants in Week 3, a +5 outright win over the Rams in Week 5 and a +7 outright and ATS loss to the Eagles in Week 6.
All of those games came with Cooper Rush under center, this will be the first road underdog game of Dak Prescott’s 2022 season.
Broadcast and Streaming Info
National Network: FOX
Local Network Dallas: KDFW
Local Network Tampa: KTVU
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Streaming
FoxSports is streaming live on computers, smartphones, tablets and TV-connected devices with your pay TV subscription. You can login with your TV provider here or download their app.
Weekly, if your internet browser shows that you are within the normal viewing area of the Cowboys (or their opponent), you can also live stream the game. Live stream FuboTV (free 7-day trial)
Fans with IPTV services that broadcast local stations should be able to find one of the local affiliates listed above.
Social Media
Satellite Radio Channels
National Stream: Sirius 132, XM 228, Internet 966
Cowboys Stream: Sirius 82, XM 225, Internet 808
49ers Stream: Sirius 83, XM 227, Internet 827