How to Watch/Stream/Listen: Clemson vs. Boston College

No. 21 Clemson has dropped three straight games since ACC play resumed on January 3. The Tigers are in desperate need of a win and hope to stop the bleeding Saturday against Boston College at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson (11-4 overall, 1-3 conference) entered the new year on a roll with the best overall record of any ACC school after winning 11 of its first 12 games.

It’s been all downhill since then, especially on defense.

A second-half blowout in Miami, where the Tigers surrendered 60 points over the final 20 minutes, followed by a loss to No. 7 North Carolina and a double-digit blowout at Virginia Tech on Wednesday night have left Clemson reeling — and coach Brad Brownell searching for answers.

After the Tigers’ anemic performance against Virginia Tech, Brownell admitted that he was losing patience with his team’s performances of late.

“We have to play better,” Brownell said. “We have to play better basketball on both ends. We’re not thinking about what we want to get done and executing it. We’re making way, way too many mistakes.”

For their part, Boston College (10-5 overall, 1-3 conference) is led by senior forward Quinten Post’s 16.9 points per game average and 7.7 rebounds per game. Guard Claudell Harris is second, averaging 15.6 points per game.

The Eagles are coming off a 69-59 loss at Syracuse earlier this week.

“We’ve had a hard stretch here. This is another quick turnaround with Boston College. They’re playing very well and playing really hard. It’s going to be a great test for us,” Brownell said.

Saturday’s game will be the 30th meeting all-time between Clemson and Boston College. The Tigers lead the all-time series 20-9.

Here’s a look at how and where Clemson fans can watch, listen, and stream Saturday’s game.

How To Watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13

Time: 3 p.m. EST

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Clemson Radio Network | Varsity App | SiriusXM

Broadcast Teams

ACC Network: Connor Onion, Josh Pastner

Clemson Radio Network: Don Munson, Tim Bourret

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire