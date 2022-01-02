How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals vs. Cowboys in Week 17

The Arizona Cardinals have their final road game of the regular season Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys. They face each other in Dallas for the second year in a row. Last year, the Cardinals blew them out on national television 38-10.

However, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was out that game and is healthy now, leading the NFC East champs and the league’s No. 1 scoring offense in the league.

Arizona needs a win to keep up in the NFC West. They need to snap a three-game losing streak, but it will be tough.

It is a big game for both teams.

Are you planning on watching or listening to it? The information for the game is below.

Cardinals at Cowboys: Kickoff date, time, location

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 2, 4:25 p.m. ET (2:25 p.m. Arizona time), AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV, streaming, coverage map, broadcasting team

The game will air on FOX as its game of the week. It will be shown in all the pink in the graphic below from 506 Sports.

506 Sports

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the game with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines.

You can also stream the game live on FuboTV.

Radio info

A national radio broadcast of the game will be on Compass Radio. Jerry Recco and Danny White will call the game.

The Cardinals radio broadcast in English is on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley will call the game with Paul Calvisi reporting from the sideline. You can also hear the Cardinals’ broadcast on SiriusXM, on Sirius ch. 121, XM ch. 385 and on the SXM App.

The Spanish broadcast for the Cardinals airs on KHOV 105.1 FM. Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu will call the game.

The Cowboys radio broadcast will be on KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan. Brad Sham and Babe Laufenberg will call the game with Kristi Scales reporting from the sideline. You can also hear the Dallas broadcast on SiriusXM, on Sirius ch. 135, XM ch. 230 and on the SXM App.

The Spanish broadcast for the Cowboys is on KMVK-FM 107.5 Mega. Victor Villalba and Luis Perez call the game with Carlos Nava reporting from the sideline.

