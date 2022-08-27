How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals vs. Titans in preseason finale

The Arizona Cardinals close out their slate of three preseason games with a road game Saturday night against the Tennessee Titans. Both teams are 1-1 in the preseason and they participated in a joint practice on Wednesday.

The Cardinals will not play their starters, with the exception of perhaps guards Will Hernandez and Cody Ford, sitting in for an injured Justin Pugh, and second-year defensive players Zaven Collins and Marco Wilson.

Trace McSorley will start at quarterback for the Cardinals for the third straight game. Quarterback Kyler Murray has called plays in the fourth quarter of the first two preseason contests for Arizona and that probably means he will again in this game.

It is a big game for young players trying to make the roster. It gives players the opportunity to show their abilities to their current team and to the 31 other teams in the league.

Cardinals at Titans game info

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. ET, Nissan Stadium, Nashville TN.

Cardinals at Titans TV, streaming, broadcasting team

This game will not air nationally. It will be only available in the local TV markets for the Cardinals and Titans.

In the Cardinals’ home market, the game will air on KPNX 12 News. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley, who are the team’s radio announcers during the regular season, will call the game for the TV broadcast. Dani Surek will report from the sideline.

The Titans’ TV broadcast will air on WKRN News 2 and other preseason television affiliates. Dan Hellie and Charles Davis will call the game with Cory Curtis reporting from the sideline.

The game can be streamed on the NFL app or the Arizona Cardinals app if you are in the area the game will normally be televised.

Cardinals at Titans radio info

The Cardinals’ radio broadcast will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Paul Calvisi and Drew Stanton will call the game.

The Spanish broadcast is on KQMR 100.3 FM. Luis Hernandez and Jose Romero will call the game.

Mike Keith and Dave McGinnis is the Titans’ radio team. It can be heard on WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone.

