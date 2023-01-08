How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals vs. 49ers in Week 18

The Arizona Cardinals’ final game of the season is Sunday afternoon. They face the 12-4 San Francisco 49ers for the second time this season. This time is a road game. They lost 38-10 in Week 11 in Mexico City in what was a home game for Arizona.

This time around, the Cardinals will send David Blough out to start at quarterback to face Brock Purdy of the 49ers, the seventh-round rookie who has led San Francisco to their last four wins during their nine-game winning streak.

Are you planning on watching or listening to the game?

The details are below.

Cardinals at 49ers game information

What: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

When: Sun. Jan. 8, 4:25 p.m. ET (2:25 p.m. Arizona time)

Where: Levis Stadium

Cardinals at 49ers TV, coverage map, broadcast team

The game on Sunday will air on FOX. It is part of the late doubleheader for the network. According to the TV coverage map graphic from 506 Sports, the game will air on FOX in the green areas.

The FOX broadcast team in the booth will be Chris Myers and Robert Smith. Jen Hale will report from the sideline.

Cardinals at 49ers streaming options

It can be streamed live on the NFL app or Arizona Cardinals app if you are in a location where the game will be televised. You can also stream the game on FuboTV (Watch for free).

Cardinals at 49ers radio information

The Cardinals’ regular radio broadcast in English will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley will call the game with Paul Calvisi reporting from the sideline. You can also hear the Cardinals’ radio broadcast on SiriusXM 113 or 383 and on the SXM App.

The team’s Spanish radio broadcast will air on KQMR 100.3 FM. Luis Hernandez and Jose Romero call the game.

The 49ers’ radio broadcast in their home market is on KNBR 680 AM and 104.5 FM. Greg Papa and Tim Ryan will call the game. You can also hear the 49ers’ radio broadcast on SiriusXM 83 or 229 and on the SXM App.

Their Spanish broadcast is on the official team site. Jesus Zarate and Carlos Yustis call the game.

