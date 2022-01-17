How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals vs. Rams in 1st round of NFL playoffs

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams play the final game of the extended wild-card weekend Monday night. It is the Cardinals’ first postseason game in six seasons. It is the third time the two teams face one another this season.

The Cardinals beat the Rams on the road in Week 4 37-20 and the Rams returned the favor in Week 14 with a 30-23 win in Arizona.

This time, the winner moves on in the playoffs to take on the defending champions in the divisional round of the playoffs, while the loser goes home and begins the offseason.

If you are planning on watching or listening to the game, the information you need is below.

When and where

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. Arizona time), SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV, streaming, broadcasting team

The game is nationally televised on ESPN and on ABC. Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese will call the game and Lisa Salters will report from the sideline.

Radio info

There is a national radio broadcast for the game. It will air on Westwood One. Kevin Kugler and former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner will call the game with Ross Tucker reporting from the sideline.

The Cardinals radio broadcast in English is on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley will call the game with Paul Calvisi reporting from the sideline.

The Spanish broadcast for the Cardinals airs on KQMR 100.3 FM. Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu will call the game.

The Rams’ radio broadcast will air on ESPNLA 710 AM and on 93.1 JACK FM. J.B Long will do play-by-play with Maurice Jones-Drew in the booth. D’Marco Farr will report from the sideline.

Their Spanish broadcast is on Tu Liga Radio, 1330 AM with Troy Santiago doing play-by-play and Ricardo Lopez as the analyst.

