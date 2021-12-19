How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals vs. Lions in Week 15

The Arizona Cardinals fave the one-win Detroit Lions Sunday in Week 15. They hope to beat the Lions for the first time since 2015 and quarterback Jared Goff for the first time since 2016 and, by so doing, clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015.

They must do so without receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the rest of the regular season after getting knee surgery. They do, though, get back running back Chase Edmonds from injured reserve.

Do you plan on watching or listening to the game? If so, here is the information you need.

Time and location

Cardinals at Lions, 1 p.m ET (11 a.m. Arizona time), Sunday, December 19, Ford Field, Detroit

TV, streaming, broadcasting team

The game will air regionally on FOX. According to the TV coverage maps, the game will air locally in the yellow areas of the graphic below from 506 Sports.

506 Sports

Gus Johnson and Aqib Talib will call the game and Megan Olivo will report from the sideline.

You can also stream the game live on FuboTV. Try it free.

Radio info

The Cardinals radio broadcast in English is on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley will call the game with Paul Calvisi reporting from the sideline. You can also hear the Cardinals’ broadcast on SiriusXM, on Sirius ch. 85, XM ch. 385 and on the SXM App.

The Spanish broadcast for the Cardinals airs on KHOV 105.1 FM. Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu will call the game.

The Lions radio broadcast will air in the Detroit area on 97.1 FM The Ticket. Dan Miller and Lomas Brown (former offensive tackle for both the Lions and the Cardinals) will call the game with T.J. Lang reporting from the sideline.

