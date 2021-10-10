How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals vs. 49ers in Week 5

The Arizona Cardinals, the only undefeated team in the league at 4-0, hope to improve to 5-0 and take down a division rival for the second week in a row. They host the 2-2 San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon.

Both teams are banged up. The 49ers will not have starting quarterback Trey Lance, tight end George Kittle or cornerback K’Waun Williams because of injury. Rookie Trey Lance makes his first NFL start against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will not have cornerback Byron Murphy, who had three interceptions in the last two weeks, returning one for a touchdown, and two other cornerbacks are questionable.

Will the Cardinals continue to play focused and beat what should be a lesser opponent? Or will they suffer a letdown like at the end of last season?

We will find out this afternoon.

Will you be watching? Below is the information you need to watch, stream or listen to the game.

When and where

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. AZ time), State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV, streaming, broadcasting team

The game will air on FOX as one of the network’s two late games on the schedule. Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will call the game from the booth with Laura Okmin reporting from the sideline.

You can also stream the game live on FuboTV. Try it free.

The game will air regionally in many places. According to 506 Sports, it will air in the areas in blue.

Radio info

The Cardinals radio broadcast in English is on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley will call the game with Paul Calvisi reporting from the sideline. You can also hear the Cardinals’ broadcast on SiriusXM, on Sirius ch. 82, XM ch. 227 and on the SXM App.

The Spanish broadcast for the Cardinals airs on KHOV 105.1 FM. Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu will call the game.

The 49ers’ radio broadcast will air on KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM. Greg Papa and Tim Ryan will call the game. You can also hear it on SiriusXM radio, Sirius ch. 111, XM ch. 387 and on the SXM App.

Their Spanish broadcast is on the 49ers team site. Jesus Zarate and Carlos Yustis call the game.

