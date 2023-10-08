How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals vs. Bengals in Week 5

The Arizona Cardinals are back home in Week 5 to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams are 1-3. The Bengals are struggling overall and especially on the road, while the Cardinals are better than most people expected so far this season.

Can the Cardinals pick up a second win this season or will the Bengals, expected to be contenders in the AFC, turn things around?

If you are planning on watching, streaming or listening to the game, all the details are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Bengals at Cardinals game information

What: Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals, Week 5

When: Sunday, Oct. 8, 4:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. Arizona time)

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bengals at Cardinals TV, coverage map, broadcast team

506 Sports

The game will air on FOX in the orange areas noted in the above graphic from 506 Sports.

For the second week in a row, Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will call the game with Laura Okmin reporting from the sideline.

Bengals at Cardinals streaming options

It can be streamed live on the NFL app or Arizona Cardinals app if you are in a location where the game will be televised. You can also stream the game on FuboTV (Watch for free).

Bengals at Cardinals radio coverage

The game can be heard on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley will call the game with Paul Calvisi reporting from the sideline. You can also hear the Cardinals’ radio broadcast on SiriusXM 83 or 227 and on the SXM App.

Cardinals radio Spanish language coverage

The Cardinals have a Spanish-language broadcast of the game as well. It is on La Indiscreta 106.7 FM. Luis Hernandez and Jose Romero will call the game.

Bengals radio coverage

The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati

flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7). Broadcasters are Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire