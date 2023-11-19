How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals at Texans in Week 11

The Arizona Cardinals (2-8) face the Houston Texans (5-4) on the road in Week 11. Arizona is coming off a 25-23 last-second win over the Atlanta Falcons in Kyler Murray’s first game after tearing his ACL last season. It snapped a six-game losing streak.

The Texans have won two in a row, most recently a 30-27 last-second win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

What was once pegged as the game to determine the worst team in the league, the Texans are surprisingly in the AFC South race.

It is a premier matchup at quarterback with Murray and Texans rookie C.J. Stroud, who enters Week 11 No. 2 in the NFL in passing yards and has only through two interceptions all season to go with 15 touchdown passes.

He not only is the clear favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, he is getting buzz as an MVP candidate.

Are you planning on watching, streaming or listening to the game? All the information you need is below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Cardinals at Texans game information

What: Arizona Cardinals (2-8) at Houston Texans (5-4), Week 11

When: Sunday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. Arizona time)

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Cardinals at Texans TV, coverage map, broadcast team

506 Sports

The game will air on CBS for the second straight week. It will air in the areas in yellow in the above graphic from 506 Sports.

Tom McCarthy will do play-by-play with analysts Jay Feely and James Lofton also in the booth. Tiffany Blackmon will report from the sideline.

Cardinals at Texans streaming options

It can be streamed live on the NFL+ app or Arizona Cardinals app if you are in a location where the game will be televised. You can also stream the game on FuboTV (Watch for free).

Cardinals at Texans radio coverage

The game can be heard on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley will call the game with Paul Calvisi reporting from the sideline. You can also hear the Cardinals’ radio broadcast on SiriusXM 146 or 383 and on the SXM App.

Cardinals at Texans Spanish radio coverage

The Cardinals have a Spanish-language broadcast of the game as well. It is on La Indiscreta 106.7 FM. Luis Hernandez and Jose Romero will call the game.

Texans radio coverage

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire