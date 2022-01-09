How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals-Seahawks in Week 18

The playoff-bound Arizona Cardinals have their regular-season finale Sunday afternoon, taking on the Seattle Seahawks, who will not be going on to the postseason. The Cardinals have a shot at winning the division but they need some help.

To win the NFC West, they must beat the Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams must lose to the San Francisco 49ers, who will be playing at the same time in Los Angeles.

The Cardinals beat the Seahawks earlier this season in Seattle, winning 23-13 in Week 11.

If you are planning on watching or listening to the game, the info you need is below.

Seahawks at Cardinals: Kickoff date, time, location

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 4:25 p.m. ET (2:25 p.m. Arizona time), State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

TV, streaming, coverage map, broadcasting team

This is one of the three late games on FOX. Per the graphic below from 506 Sports, it will air where it is blue.

Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth will call the game with Shannon Spake reporting from the sideline.

You can also stream the game live on FuboTV. Try it free.

Radio info

Compass Radio will have a national broadcast of the game with Mike Morgan and Chad Brown calling the game.

The Cardinals radio broadcast in English is on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley will call the game with Paul Calvisi reporting from the sideline. You can also hear the Cardinals’ broadcast on SiriusXM, on Sirius ch. 83, XM ch. 225 and on the SXM App.

The Spanish broadcast for the Cardinals airs on KHOV 105.1 FM. Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu will call the game.

The Seahawks broadcast will air in their home radio network on 710 ESPN Seattle and KIRO Radio 97.3 FM. Steve Raible and Dave Wyman call the game from the booth with John Clayton and Jen Mueller reporting from the sideline. You can also hear the Seahawks’ broadcast on SiriusXM, on Sirius ch. 138, XM ch. 381 and on the SXM App.

