How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals-Patriots in Week 14

The Arizona Cardinals finally get to play in Week 14. After their Week 13 bye, they face the New England Patriots on Monday night.

The Cardinals are 4-8 and have been eliminated in the NFC West. The Pats are 6-6 and in last place in the AFC East.

The Patriots have a top-10 defense in yards and points allowed but allow 29.0 points per game in their losses.

The game features two young quarterbacks in Kyler Murray and Mac Jones, both of whom are having disappointing seasons.

Will you be watching or listening to game? If so, here is the information you need!

Patriots at Cardinals game information

What: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

When: Monday, Dec. 12, 8:15 p.m. ET (6:15 p.m. Arizona time)

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Patriots at Cardinals TV, broadcast team

The game is nationally televised on ESPN and ABC. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the game with Lisa Salters reporting from the sideline.

There will be a “Manningcast” tonight. Peyton and Eli Manning comment on the game and have guests on ESPN2.

Patriots at Cardinals streaming options

It can be streamed live on the NFL app or Arizona Cardinals app if you are in a location where the game will be televised. You can also stream the game on FuboTV (Watch for free).

Patriots at Cardinals radio info

There is a national radio broadcast on Westwood One. Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner will call the game.

The Cardinals’ regular radio broadcast in English will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley will call the game with Paul Calvisi reporting from the sideline. You can also hear the Cardinals’ radio broadcast on SiriusXM 83 or 225 and on the SXM App.

The team’s Spanish radio broadcast will air on KQMR 100.3 FM. Luis Hernandez and Jose Romero call the game.

