How to watch, stream, listen to Cardinals-Bears in Week 13

The Arizona Cardinals are back in business after their bye week and are on the road to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 13. Quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins both are expected to return to the lineup, although Hopkins will be in a limited role.

The 9-2 Cardinals hope to maintain their status as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and their lead in the NFC West. They lead the division by two games and the conference by half a game.

The Bears are 4-7 and a last-second field goal on Thanksgiving gave them a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions to snap a five-game losing streak. Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for them as rookie Justin Fields is doubtful with a rib injury.

Are you planning on watching or listening to the game? Here is the information you need.

When and where

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. Arizona time), Soldier Field, Chicago

How to watch on TV, stream, broadcast team, TV coverage map

The game is on FOX as its No. 1 broadcast in the early time slot. Adam Amin and mark Schlereth will call the game and Shannon Spake will report from the sideline.

You can also stream the game live on FuboTV. Try it free.

Where will it air nationally? According to 506 Sports, it will air everywhere in green in the graphic below.

506 Sports

Radio info

The Cardinals radio broadcast in English is on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley will call the game with Paul Calvisi reporting from the sideline. You can also hear the Cardinals’ broadcast on SiriusXM, on Sirius ch. 158, XM ch. 382 and on the SXM App.

The Spanish broadcast for the Cardinals airs on KHOV 105.1 FM. Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu will call the game.

There is a national radio broadcast for the game on Sports USA Radio. Josh Appel and Mark Carrier will call the game.

The Bears’ radio broadcast is on WBBM 780AM and on 105.9 FM in Chicago. Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be on the call with Mark Grote reporting on the sideline. You can also hear the Bears’ broadcast on SiriusXM, on Sirius ch. 121, XM ch. 232 and on the SXM App.

Their Spanish broadcast in Chicago is on TUDN 1200 AM and 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos calling the action with Miguel Esparza.

