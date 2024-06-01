How to watch and stream final the week of UFL’s regular season

The United Football League will wrap up the 2024 regular season with four games this weekend. The UFL will have two games on Saturday (June 1) and two games on Sunday (June 2) in Week 10.

First, the Michigan Panthers will take on the Birmingham Stallions at 12:00 p.m. MT on Saturday. That game will be televised on ESPN and available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).

After that, the San Antonio Brahmas (coached by Wade Phillips) will face the St. Louis Battlehawks at 2:00 p.m. MT. The San Antonio-St. Louis showdown will be nationally televised on Fox and available to stream on fuboTV (try it free).

The action will continue on June 2 starting with the Arlington Renegades taking on the D.C. Defenders at 10:00 a.m. MT on ABC and fuboTV. After that, the Houston Roughnecks will face the Memphis Showboats at 5:00 p.m. MT on Fox and fuboTV.

The playoffs start with conference championship games next weekend followed by the UFL’s title game on June 16 in St. Louis.

There are 23 former Denver Broncos playing in the UFL this spring, and San Antonio is coached by Phillips. The 76-year-old Phillips served as Denver’s defensive coordinator from 1989-1992 and then as the head coach from 1993-1994. He returned as DC in 2015 and led the team’s famous “No Fly Zone” defense that helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50.

