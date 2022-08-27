How to watch and stream Broncos’ preseason game vs. Vikings

The Denver Broncos (1-1) will host the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) in Week 3 of NFL preseason on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Empower Field at Mile High.

The game, scheduled to kickoff at 7:07 p.m. MT, will be televised locally on KTVD-20 and nationally broadcast on NFL Network. Fans can stream NFLN’s broadcast of the game on on fuboTV (free trial).

Steve Levy (play-by-play) will call the game for KTVD-20 alongside Chad Brown (analyst), Ryan Harris (analyst) and Rod Mackey (sideline reporter).

On the radio, the game will air on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM.

The Broncos will rest most of their starters against the Vikings, with quarterback Brett Rypien getting the start at quarterback.

In addition to KTVD-20 in Denver and NFL Network nationally, the game will also be broadcast on the following networks in their local markets, according to 506sports.com:

Following their preseason finale on Saturday, the Broncos will have to finalize a 53-man roster before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. After that, the team will build a 16-player practice squad. Then it will be full-speed ahead for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

