How to watch and stream the Broncos’ game vs. Texans

The Denver Broncos (0-1) are set to host the Houston Texans (0-0-1) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

The AFC showdown will be broadcast on CBS and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play) and James Lofton (analyst) will call the game for CBS with Michael Grady reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will air locally on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, and nationally on ESPN Radio.

Fans in the green areas on the map below will get the game on their local CBS networks, according to 506sports.com.

(506sports.com)

Denver leads the all-time series against Houston 5-3, and the Broncos are considered 9.5-point betting favorites against the Texans this week, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Denver’s coming off a 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and Houston’s coming off a 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.

