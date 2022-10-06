How to watch and stream the Broncos’ game against the Colts

The Denver Broncos (2-2) will host the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season on Oct. 6.

The game will begin at 6:15 p.m. MT and the game will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (sideline) will call the game for Prime Video with Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will air locally on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, and nationally on Westwood One.

The Broncos and Colts are both looking to bounce back on a short week after losses on Sunday. Denver leads the all-time regular-season series 14-11, but Indianapolis is 3-0 all-time against the Broncos in the playoffs.

Denver has won three of its last five showdowns with the Colts and the Broncos are considered 3.5-point favorites this week, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

After hosting Indy this week, Denver will go on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

